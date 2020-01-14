Analysts Set Jungheinrich AG (ETR:JUN3) Price Target at €24.50

Jungheinrich AG (ETR:JUN3) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €24.50 ($28.49).

Several brokerages have commented on JUN3. Morgan Stanley set a €25.00 ($29.07) price objective on shares of Jungheinrich and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Warburg Research set a €34.00 ($39.53) price objective on shares of Jungheinrich and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €19.00 ($22.09) price objective on shares of Jungheinrich and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €22.00 ($25.58) target price on shares of Jungheinrich and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €23.00 ($26.74) target price on shares of Jungheinrich and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th.

ETR:JUN3 opened at €21.06 ($24.49) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.74, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Jungheinrich has a 1-year low of €17.50 ($20.35) and a 1-year high of €32.32 ($37.58). The company’s fifty day moving average price is €22.60 and its 200-day moving average price is €22.12.

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies products in the fields of forklift trucks, and warehousing and material flow technology. The company's Intralogistics segment develops, produces, sells, and rents new material handling equipment and warehousing technology products; sale and short-term leasing of new and used equipment; and provides spare parts, as well as maintenance and repair services.

