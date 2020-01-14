Analysts Set Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) Target Price at $20.00

Shares of Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the four analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on RDI shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Reading International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Reading International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Reading International by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 839,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,903,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Reading International by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 692,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,984,000 after purchasing an additional 6,925 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Reading International by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 527,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Reading International by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 308,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,684,000 after purchasing an additional 7,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in Reading International by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 228,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after purchasing an additional 12,150 shares during the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:RDI traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.10. The stock had a trading volume of 20,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,450. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.65 million, a P/E ratio of 43.65 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.86. Reading International has a 1-year low of $9.90 and a 1-year high of $16.72.

Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $70.46 million during the quarter. Reading International had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 2.18%.

Reading International Company Profile

Reading International, Inc engages in the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

