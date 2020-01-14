ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) Shares Purchased by Professional Planning

Professional Planning boosted its holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares during the quarter. Professional Planning’s holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,932,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,304,000 after purchasing an additional 653,996 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 82,029.0% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 56,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 56,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 98,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 18,185 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.77% of the company’s stock.

Get ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NLY shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine lowered ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.86.

Shares of NLY traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.60. 7,373,578 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,005,142. The company has a market capitalization of $13.71 billion, a PE ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.09. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH has a one year low of $8.07 and a one year high of $10.51.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $152.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.05 million. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH had a positive return on equity of 11.66% and a negative net margin of 188.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

In related news, Director John H. Schaefer acquired 10,000 shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.21 per share, with a total value of $92,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 87,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $805,819.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

Featured Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.