ANON (ANON) Price Up 23.1% Over Last Week

ANON (CURRENCY:ANON) traded up 20.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. ANON has a total market capitalization of $94,901.00 and $15.00 worth of ANON was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ANON has traded up 23.1% against the U.S. dollar. One ANON coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0125 or 0.00000149 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002582 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011936 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $191.66 or 0.02293026 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.58 or 0.00186422 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000583 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00026516 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.24 or 0.00122479 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About ANON

ANON’s total supply is 8,554,514 coins and its circulating supply is 7,593,802 coins. The official website for ANON is www.anonfork.io . ANON’s official Twitter account is @ANON_WeAreANON . The Reddit community for ANON is /r/AnonymousBitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling ANON

ANON can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ANON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ANON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ANON using one of the exchanges listed above.

