Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) Stock Holdings Cut by First Command Bank

First Command Bank reduced its position in shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 40.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. First Command Bank’s holdings in Anthem were worth $54,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ANTM. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in Anthem by 101.2% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,821,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921,814 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Anthem by 5,130.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,531,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501,948 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Anthem by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,437,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,249,000 after acquiring an additional 617,137 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its position in shares of Anthem by 108.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 821,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,673,000 after acquiring an additional 426,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Anthem by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,182,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,685,000 after acquiring an additional 378,897 shares during the last quarter. 88.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Anthem alerts:

Shares of ANTM traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $296.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,044,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,352,805. The business has a fifty day moving average of $295.31 and a 200 day moving average of $277.31. The company has a market cap of $75.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.76. Anthem Inc has a 1 year low of $227.16 and a 1 year high of $317.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $4.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $26.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.88 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 4.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Anthem Inc will post 19.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is 20.14%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ANTM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Anthem from $322.00 to $391.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Mizuho began coverage on Anthem in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $262.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America downgraded Anthem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Anthem from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $331.00.

In related news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 816 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.00, for a total transaction of $234,192.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,295 shares in the company, valued at $658,665. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 12,095 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $3,628,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,413,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,097 shares of company stock valued at $9,503,088. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

See Also: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.