AO World PLC (LON:AO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of AO World PLC (LON:AO) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 141 ($1.85).

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AO shares. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of AO World in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Peel Hunt restated an “under review” rating on shares of AO World in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th.

Shares of AO World stock traded down GBX 1.50 ($0.02) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 88.10 ($1.16). 90,259 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,009. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.19. AO World has a fifty-two week low of GBX 56.70 ($0.75) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 136.60 ($1.80). The stock has a market capitalization of $421.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 89.08 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 74.91.

AO World plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer of domestic appliances and consumer electronics in the United Kingdom, Germany, and the Netherlands. It also provides logistics and transport services; and ancillary services, such as delivery, connection and disconnection, product protection plan commission, recycling, strategic marketing income, and third-party logistics services, as well as engages in the investment activities.

