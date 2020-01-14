AppCoins 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $119,481.00 (APPC)

AppCoins (CURRENCY:APPC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 13th. AppCoins has a total market capitalization of $2.63 million and approximately $119,481.00 worth of AppCoins was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AppCoins token can now be bought for $0.0262 or 0.00000309 BTC on major exchanges including Huobi, IDEX, Binance and BiteBTC. Over the last seven days, AppCoins has traded 3.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002548 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011718 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 26.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $204.45 or 0.02398411 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.51 or 0.00181970 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00026123 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.30 or 0.00120863 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

AppCoins Token Profile

AppCoins launched on November 6th, 2017. AppCoins’ total supply is 246,203,093 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,054,312 tokens. The Reddit community for AppCoins is /r/AppcoinsProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AppCoins’ official website is appcoins.io . AppCoins’ official Twitter account is @AppCoinsProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

AppCoins Token Trading

AppCoins can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Binance, BiteBTC, Huobi and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AppCoins directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AppCoins should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AppCoins using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

