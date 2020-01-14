Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) Downgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AGTC. Wedbush reiterated a buy rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. TheStreet cut Applied Genetic Technologies from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Applied Genetic Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Applied Genetic Technologies from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.88.

Get Applied Genetic Technologies alerts:

Applied Genetic Technologies stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $8.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,766,721. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 7.95 and a quick ratio of 7.95. Applied Genetic Technologies has a 52-week low of $2.52 and a 52-week high of $9.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.83 million, a P/E ratio of -72.82 and a beta of 2.71.

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.06). Applied Genetic Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.81% and a negative return on equity of 19.02%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Applied Genetic Technologies will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Patrick Johan Hendrik Krol sold 81,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.24, for a total value of $425,288.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGTC. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Applied Genetic Technologies by 72.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,676 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 20,082 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Applied Genetic Technologies by 359.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Applied Genetic Technologies by 8.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 957,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,630,000 after acquiring an additional 71,200 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Applied Genetic Technologies by 10.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 310,941 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 28,429 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in Applied Genetic Technologies by 28.8% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 81,624 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 18,265 shares during the period. 44.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Applied Genetic Technologies

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. The company's lead products consist of four ophthalmology development programs across three targets, including X-linked retinoschisis that is in Phase I/II clinical trials; X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of inherited retinal diseases, as well as a preclinical program in adrenoleukodystrophy, which is a disease of the central nervous system and otology.

See Also: Stock Symbol

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Genetic Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Genetic Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.