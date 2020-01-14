Applied Optoelectronics Inc (NASDAQ:AAOI) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Applied Optoelectronics Inc (NASDAQ:AAOI) will report ($0.23) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Applied Optoelectronics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.21) and the lowest is ($0.25). Applied Optoelectronics posted earnings of ($0.02) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1,050%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Applied Optoelectronics will report full-year earnings of ($0.91) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.93) to ($0.89). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to $0.16. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Applied Optoelectronics.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $46.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.75 million. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative return on equity of 8.12% and a negative net margin of 19.57%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Applied Optoelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Applied Optoelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Applied Optoelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised Applied Optoelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Applied Optoelectronics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.58.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Applied Optoelectronics by 76.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 4,848 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Neuburgh Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 6,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,804 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 7,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 61.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAOI traded up $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $13.74. 46,551 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 533,834. Applied Optoelectronics has a 52 week low of $8.34 and a 52 week high of $18.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.46. The company has a market cap of $272.43 million, a PE ratio of 25.92 and a beta of 2.19.

Applied Optoelectronics Company Profile

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to Internet data center operators, cable television and telecommunications equipment manufacturers, and Internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

