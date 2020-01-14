Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR) Stock Holdings Lessened by Planning Directions Inc.

Planning Directions Inc. cut its holdings in Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 386 shares during the period. Planning Directions Inc.’s holdings in Aqua America were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Aqua America by 14.8% in the second quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 81,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,355,000 after buying an additional 10,471 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its holdings in shares of Aqua America by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 13,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Aqua America by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,096,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $252,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,654 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Aqua America by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 336,107 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,905,000 after purchasing an additional 33,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Aqua America by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 14,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the period. 66.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WTR stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.61. 31,956 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,044,070. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.09. The company has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.81, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.32. Aqua America Inc has a 12 month low of $33.36 and a 12 month high of $47.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 6.14 and a current ratio of 6.19.

Aqua America (NYSE:WTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. Aqua America had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The business had revenue of $243.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aqua America Inc will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

WTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aqua America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 12th. Janney Montgomery Scott increased their price objective on Aqua America from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Argus raised their target price on Aqua America to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Aqua America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.80.

About Aqua America

Aqua America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through third-party.

