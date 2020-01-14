Aquabounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Aquabounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It focused on enhancing productivity in aquaculture. The company operates primarily in Maynard, Massachusetts and Fortune, Prince Edward Island. AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. is based in Maynard, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on AQB. National Securities upgraded Aquabounty Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine cut Aquabounty Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.

AQB stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.69. 16,617 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,131. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 1.03. Aquabounty Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.90 and a 52-week high of $5.45. The company has a current ratio of 5.61, a quick ratio of 5.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Aquabounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. Aquabounty Technologies had a negative return on equity of 45.56% and a negative net margin of 7,510.69%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aquabounty Technologies will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Aquabounty Technologies by 4.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 179,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 8,041 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aquabounty Technologies by 17.6% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 373,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 55,949 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aquabounty Technologies by 17.6% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 373,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 55,949 shares during the period. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aquabounty Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aquabounty Technologies by 95.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 25,009 shares during the period. 61.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and markets products to enhance productivity in aquaculture. It offers AquAdvantage Salmon, a genetically modified Atlantic salmon for human consumption. The company was formerly known as Aqua Bounty Farms, Inc and changed its name to AquaBounty Technologies, Inc in June 2004.

