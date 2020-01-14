Arbor Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Arbor Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.9% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,064,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,414,109,000 after buying an additional 1,329,336 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,798,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $738,032,000 after buying an additional 36,128 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,481,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $429,110,000 after buying an additional 98,751 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,849,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $299,627,000 after buying an additional 135,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alesco Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 2,221,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $173,882,000 after buying an additional 27,174 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IJR traded up $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.07. 3,345,298 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,370,355. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $72.82 and a 12 month high of $84.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.4115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This is a positive change from iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.