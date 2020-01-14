Arbor Investment Advisors LLC Has $13.86 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Arbor Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 308,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,778 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises 3.9% of Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $13,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,852,843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,710,086,000 after purchasing an additional 6,830,630 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 19,937,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $814,838,000 after acquiring an additional 625,000 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 79.3% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,672,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $243,418,000 after acquiring an additional 2,509,197 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,013,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $123,145,000 after acquiring an additional 109,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,245,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $91,771,000 after acquiring an additional 55,293 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM traded down $0.26 on Tuesday, reaching $46.04. 75,401,992 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,561,367. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.72 and a fifty-two week high of $46.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.20 and its 200-day moving average is $42.35.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.929 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

