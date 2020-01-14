Arbor Investment Advisors LLC Has $444,000 Stake in IBM (NYSE:IBM)

Arbor Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of IBM (NYSE:IBM) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,309 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 376 shares during the period. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in IBM were worth $444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in IBM by 5.7% during the third quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,924 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its position in IBM by 2.2% during the third quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 36,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,298,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in IBM by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Little House Capital LLC bought a new position in IBM during the third quarter worth $894,000. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its position in IBM by 12.3% during the third quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 2,457 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBM stock traded down $0.78 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $135.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,233,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,258,128. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $134.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.28. The firm has a market cap of $121.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.33. IBM has a 52 week low of $120.55 and a 52 week high of $152.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40.

IBM (NYSE:IBM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The technology company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.01. IBM had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 67.12%. The company had revenue of $18.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.42 earnings per share. IBM’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that IBM will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on IBM. ValuEngine raised shares of IBM from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. UBS Group cut shares of IBM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $170.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (down previously from $147.00) on shares of IBM in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Nomura reduced their target price on shares of IBM from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of IBM from $157.00 to $152.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.80.

IBM Profile

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated technology and services company worldwide. Its Cognitive Solutions segment offers a portfolio of enterprise artificial intelligence platforms, such as analytics and data management platforms, cloud data services, talent management, and industry solutions primarily under the Watson Platform, Watson Health, and Watson Internet of Things names.

