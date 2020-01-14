Arbor Investment Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Arbor Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 415,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 8.1% of Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $28,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 55.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 106,758,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,017,230,000 after acquiring an additional 38,109,492 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 10,155,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $659,946,000 after acquiring an additional 492,880 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,584,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $364,154,000 after acquiring an additional 790,105 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 182.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,517,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $229,375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270,689 shares during the period. Finally, Arvest Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 2,314,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $160,744,000 after acquiring an additional 51,751 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $69.88. The company had a trading volume of 28,826,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,169,188. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $60.71 and a one year high of $70.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.06 and a 200 day moving average of $66.25.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.7758 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a yield of 2.9%.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

