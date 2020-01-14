ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) Downgraded by Stifel Firstegy

Stifel Firstegy lowered shares of ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

ARX has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on ARC Resources from C$10.50 to C$9.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$10.00 price target on shares of ARC Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Tudor Pickering downgraded ARC Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a C$9.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. TD Securities raised ARC Resources from a buy rating to an action list buy rating and set a C$9.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on ARC Resources from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$9.50.

Shares of ARX stock opened at C$7.76 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$6.54. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion and a PE ratio of 19.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.44. ARC Resources has a 12-month low of C$5.37 and a 12-month high of C$10.49.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$276.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$286.40 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that ARC Resources will post 0.2201332 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dec 19 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. ARC Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 150.00%.

ARC Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and holds interest in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Cardium properties in the Pembina area of Alberta.

