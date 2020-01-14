Ardmore Shipping Corp (NYSE:ASC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Ardmore Shipping Corp (NYSE:ASC) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 390,600 shares, a decrease of 19.9% from the December 15th total of 487,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 272,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 17,931.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,426 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,407 shares during the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping in the second quarter worth approximately $88,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping in the third quarter worth approximately $74,000. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping in the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 209,200.0% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 18,837 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 18,828 shares in the last quarter. 85.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Ardmore Shipping stock traded down $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $7.64. The company had a trading volume of 6,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,079. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.34 and a beta of 1.30. Ardmore Shipping has a 1 year low of $4.66 and a 1 year high of $9.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.48 and a 200-day moving average of $7.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The shipping company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $52.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.98 million. Ardmore Shipping had a negative return on equity of 6.11% and a negative net margin of 18.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.37) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Ardmore Shipping will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Fearnley Fonds downgraded Ardmore Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Ardmore Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet raised Ardmore Shipping from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ardmore Shipping has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.33.

About Ardmore Shipping

Ardmore Shipping Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of January 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 27 double-hulled product and chemical tankers, including 21 Eco-design and 6 Eco-mod vessels. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, and chemical companies.

