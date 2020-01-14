Ardor Price Tops $0.0396 on Major Exchanges (ARDR)

Ardor (CURRENCY:ARDR) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 13th. One Ardor coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0396 or 0.00000469 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Binance, LiteBit.eu and Upbit. Ardor has a market capitalization of $39.51 million and approximately $1.85 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ardor has traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00007268 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00008143 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002021 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001427 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000078 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000181 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Ardor Coin Profile

Ardor uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 13th, 2016. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official website is www.ardorplatform.org . The Reddit community for Ardor is /r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ardor’s official message board is nxtforum.org . Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ArdorPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ardor Coin Trading

Ardor can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, OKEx, Poloniex, Stocks.Exchange, LiteBit.eu, Upbit, HitBTC and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.

