Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation is a specialty finance company focused on originating, investing in and managing middle-market commercial real estate loans and other commercial real estate investments. The Company’s financing solutions are comprised of its target investments, which include the following: Transitional senior mortgage loans, Stretch senior mortgage loans, Subordinate debt mortgage loans and Other CRE debt and preferred equity investments. Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation is based in Chicago, Illinois. “

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Ares Commercial Real Estate from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.

ACRE stock opened at $16.24 on Monday. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a 52-week low of $13.64 and a 52-week high of $16.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $465.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 0.58.

In related news, Director James Alan Henderson sold 19,500 shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total value of $302,445.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 145,092 shares in the company, valued at $2,250,376.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Ares Commercial Real Estate in the second quarter valued at $33,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 1,130.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 6,533 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate during the third quarter worth about $205,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate during the second quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate during the second quarter worth about $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

About Ares Commercial Real Estate

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of commercial real estate (CRE) properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt products, real estate preferred equity investments, mezzanine loans, and other CRE investments.

