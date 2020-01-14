Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) Stock Rating Lowered by Oppenheimer

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) was downgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

ARES has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine cut Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ares Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ares Management has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.71.

Shares of NYSE ARES opened at $35.95 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. Ares Management has a 1-year low of $19.00 and a 1-year high of $37.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.32, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.52.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). Ares Management had a return on equity of 18.98% and a net margin of 7.76%. The company had revenue of $466.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 93.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ares Management will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in Ares Management in the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Management in the third quarter worth $99,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Management in the third quarter worth $120,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of Ares Management in the second quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Ares Management in the second quarter worth $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.68% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

