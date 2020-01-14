Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $41.00 price target on the asset manager’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Ares Management, L.P. is a global alternative asset manager. It manages four investment groups that invest in the tradable credit, direct lending, and private equity and real estate markets. The company’s Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts. Its Direct Lending Group segment provides financing solutions to small-to-medium sized companies. The company’s Private Equity Group segment focuses on majority or shared-control investments primarily in under-capitalized companies. Its Real Estate Group segment invests in new developments and the repositioning of assets; and originates and invests in a range of self-originated financing opportunities for middle-market owners and operators of commercial real estate. Ares Management, L.P. is headquartered in Los Angeles. “

Several other research firms have also commented on ARES. Barclays set a $33.00 target price on Ares Management and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Ares Management from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Ares Management in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. ValuEngine lowered Ares Management from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Ares Management in a report on Monday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ares Management has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $35.71.

NYSE:ARES opened at $36.32 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.33 and a 200-day moving average of $30.15. Ares Management has a 52 week low of $19.00 and a 52 week high of $37.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $466.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.15 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 18.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Ares Management will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. This is a positive change from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is 90.14%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Ares Management by 548.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,430,549 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $115,950,000 after purchasing an additional 3,747,319 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Ares Management by 26.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,765,644 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $150,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,194 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Ares Management by 138.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,561,807 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,872,000 after purchasing an additional 905,733 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Management in the third quarter worth approximately $22,691,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ares Management in the third quarter worth approximately $10,345,000. 66.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

