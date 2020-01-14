Ark (ARK) Trading 7.9% Lower This Week

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 13th. One Ark coin can now be bought for $0.14 or 0.00001688 BTC on major exchanges including COSS, Upbit, Livecoin and Cryptopia. Ark has a total market capitalization of $16.59 million and $471,672.00 worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ark has traded down 7.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ark alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00038432 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000185 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000107 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 244.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

About Ark

ARK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Ark’s total supply is 146,776,574 coins and its circulating supply is 117,462,312 coins. The official website for Ark is ark.io . The official message board for Ark is forum.ark.io . The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Ark

Ark can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Upbit, LiteBit.eu, Cryptopia, Cryptomate, Bit-Z, Binance, Bittrex, Livecoin and COSS. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.