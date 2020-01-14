ArtByte Trading Down 93.2% Over Last 7 Days (ABY)

ArtByte (CURRENCY:ABY) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. One ArtByte coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LiteBit.eu, Cryptopia and Bittrex. During the last week, ArtByte has traded 93.2% lower against the dollar. ArtByte has a market capitalization of $2,158.00 and $9.00 worth of ArtByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.37 or 0.00636407 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00010039 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000913 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000041 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00009328 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Mooncoin (MOON) traded 105.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000205 BTC.

About ArtByte

ABY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 1st, 2014. ArtByte’s total supply is 792,537,250 coins. The official website for ArtByte is www.artbyte.me . ArtByte’s official Twitter account is @artbyteme and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ArtByte is /r/ArtByte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

ArtByte Coin Trading

ArtByte can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, LiteBit.eu and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArtByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ArtByte should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ArtByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

