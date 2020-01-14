Artemis Investment Management LLP Grows Holdings in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM)

Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 19.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 359,496 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,097 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned about 1.62% of Sanderson Farms worth $62,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SAFM. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 1.4% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 13,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Sanderson Farms by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 136,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Sanderson Farms by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 299,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,844,000 after purchasing an additional 16,549 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Sanderson Farms by 148.9% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 21,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after purchasing an additional 12,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Sanderson Farms by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAFM traded down $2.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $172.00. 10,904 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 330,068. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.69. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $111.29 and a twelve month high of $179.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.78 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $170.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.69.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $0.38. Sanderson Farms had a return on equity of 3.94% and a net margin of 1.55%. The business had revenue of $906.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $888.65 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.63) EPS. Sanderson Farms’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 11.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SAFM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Sanderson Farms in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $197.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut Sanderson Farms from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 23rd. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price objective (up previously from $145.00) on shares of Sanderson Farms in a report on Friday, December 20th. Bank of America upgraded Sanderson Farms from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Sanderson Farms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.91.

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

