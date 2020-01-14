Artemis Investment Management LLP Has $33.37 Million Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Artemis Investment Management LLP trimmed its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 22.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 384,381 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 110,729 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $33,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 24,589 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 3.8% during the third quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,468 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 3,302 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. RKL Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,757 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boltwood Capital Management raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 27,789 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,325,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total value of $1,691,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,521,983.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

ABT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. William Blair restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine lowered Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI cut Abbott Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Guggenheim lowered shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.42.

Shares of NYSE ABT traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.73. 3,115,928 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,096,665. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.53. The stock has a market cap of $150.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.77, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.12. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $68.13 and a 1-year high of $89.24.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The company had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

