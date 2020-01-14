Artemis Investment Management LLP Sells 349,893 Shares of Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV)

Artemis Investment Management LLP lessened its holdings in shares of Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 41.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 501,622 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 349,893 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Franco Nevada were worth $51,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Franco Nevada by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,471,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $464,432,000 after acquiring an additional 113,313 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its holdings in Franco Nevada by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 2,974,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $252,487,000 after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Franco Nevada by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,766,276 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $161,471,000 after purchasing an additional 382,833 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franco Nevada in the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,966,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Franco Nevada by 239.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 894,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,956,000 after purchasing an additional 631,636 shares during the period. 63.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:FNV traded up $0.51 on Tuesday, hitting $101.87. 16,344 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 442,399. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $99.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.56. Franco Nevada Corp has a 52 week low of $68.19 and a 52 week high of $105.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 6.37 and a quick ratio of 6.37. The company has a market cap of $19.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.99 and a beta of -0.01.

Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $235.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.73 million. Franco Nevada had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 27.17%. Franco Nevada’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Franco Nevada Corp will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Franco Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.47%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FNV shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Franco Nevada in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. TD Securities increased their price objective on Franco Nevada from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Raymond James set a $108.00 target price on Franco Nevada and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Franco Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, CIBC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 target price on shares of Franco Nevada in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Franco Nevada has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.27.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and Africa. It also holds interests in silver and platinum group metals; and oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

