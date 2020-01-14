Artemis Investment Management LLP Takes Position in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX)

Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,972,409 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $110,263,000. Blackstone Group accounts for 1.4% of Artemis Investment Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned approximately 0.30% of Blackstone Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Blackstone Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group by 8.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 140,688 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,249,000 after purchasing an additional 11,523 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group by 1.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 503,030 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $22,345,000 after purchasing an additional 4,753 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Blackstone Group by 5.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 135,398 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,015,000 after purchasing an additional 7,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $422,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BX traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,453,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,638,495. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $38.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.78, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.63. Blackstone Group LP has a fifty-two week low of $31.47 and a fifty-two week high of $58.69.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Blackstone Group had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 7.61%. Blackstone Group’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 6,864,545 shares of Blackstone Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.54, for a total value of $243,965,929.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Clarus Gp L.P. Blackstone purchased 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $3,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,608,103 shares of company stock valued at $311,151,291 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BX. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine cut Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. S&P Equity Research downgraded Blackstone Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Blackstone Group in a report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Blackstone Group from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.13.

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

