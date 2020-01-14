Artemis Investment Management LLP Trims Position in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

Artemis Investment Management LLP cut its stake in shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 34.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 330,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 173,324 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $38,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FISV. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Fiserv by 11.2% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 913 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 9,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 21,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truewealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 249 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 92.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FISV stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $117.99. The company had a trading volume of 63,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,256,743. The stock has a market cap of $79.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.12, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.78. Fiserv Inc has a 52 week low of $68.45 and a 52 week high of $118.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $116.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.71.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. Fiserv had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.73%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Fiserv Inc will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FISV. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Fiserv from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Fiserv from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. BidaskClub cut Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Fiserv presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.98.

In other news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.33, for a total value of $2,658,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,414,957.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Lynn S. Mccreary sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.39, for a total value of $2,005,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,364 shares in the company, valued at $7,837,845.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 171,500 shares of company stock worth $19,435,640 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

