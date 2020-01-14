Artis Turba (ARTIS) Price Tops $0.0062

Artis Turba (CURRENCY:ARTIS) traded up 4.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. Artis Turba has a market capitalization of $149,308.00 and approximately $4,300.00 worth of Artis Turba was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Artis Turba token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0062 or 0.00000076 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Artis Turba has traded up 22.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Artis Turba alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002630 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012244 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $192.05 or 0.02349981 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $15.28 or 0.00187026 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000593 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00026887 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.08 or 0.00123316 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Artis Turba Token Profile

Artis Turba’s total supply is 350,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,130,008 tokens. The official website for Artis Turba is artisturba.com . Artis Turba’s official message board is medium.com/artisturba

Buying and Selling Artis Turba

Artis Turba can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Artis Turba directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Artis Turba should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Artis Turba using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Artis Turba Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Artis Turba and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.