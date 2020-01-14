Arvest Bank Trust Division Grows Stock Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Arvest Bank Trust Division boosted its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 250 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Arvest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $1,316,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 89.1% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 106,932 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $142,841,000 after acquiring an additional 50,395 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 696 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,780 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,380,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GOOG. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Raymond James raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,360.00 to $1,475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,496.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,486.44.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $8.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1,430.88. 1,043,651 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,266,910. The firm has a market cap of $986.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $1,025.00 and a 52 week high of $1,440.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,351.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,244.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.57 by ($2.45). The business had revenue of $40.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.17 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 18.34%. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $13.06 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, SVP David C. Drummond sold 56,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,289.62, for a total transaction of $73,327,793.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,806 shares in the company, valued at $59,072,333.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP David C. Drummond sold 28,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,266.89, for a total value of $36,017,682.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,031,163.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,344,673 shares of company stock worth $316,380,721 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

