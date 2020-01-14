Arvest Bank Trust Division Sells 602 Shares of Evergy (NYSE:EVRG)

Arvest Bank Trust Division cut its position in Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 602 shares during the quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Evergy were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EVRG. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Evergy by 33.5% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Evergy by 7.2% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Evergy by 6.2% in the second quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 13,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Evergy by 25.2% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 267,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,114,000 after buying an additional 53,976 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Evergy by 10.0% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 11,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EVRG traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $65.19. 1,220,509 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,018,906. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.46. Evergy has a 1-year low of $54.57 and a 1-year high of $67.81. The firm has a market cap of $14.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.02). Evergy had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 11.97%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Evergy will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th were paid a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. This is a boost from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.66%.

In related news, SVP Heather A. Humphrey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total transaction of $62,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,219,870.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Kevin E. Bryant sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.56, for a total value of $258,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $774,730 in the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EVRG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America cut Evergy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine cut Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Evergy from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.33.

Evergy Company Profile

Westar Energy, Inc engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

