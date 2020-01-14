Arvest Bank Trust Division Trims Stock Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Arvest Bank Trust Division lessened its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 632,643 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 11,281 shares during the period. Arvest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in HP were worth $13,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in HP during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in HP during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in HP by 115.2% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,912 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HP during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group grew its position in HP by 255.6% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 3,200 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. 84.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HP alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of HP in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of HP from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Loop Capital lowered shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of HP from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. HP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.56.

In related news, insider Christoph Schell sold 42,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total transaction of $855,651.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144,684 shares in the company, valued at $2,892,233.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HPQ traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.40. The company had a trading volume of 400,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,878,128. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.46. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.93 and a fifty-two week high of $24.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.44.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The computer maker reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.29 billion. HP had a net margin of 5.36% and a negative return on equity of 241.43%. HP’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 11th were given a dividend of $0.176 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 10th. This is a positive change from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. HP’s payout ratio is presently 31.25%.

HP Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Recommended Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.