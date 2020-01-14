Ascential (LON:ASCL) Receives “Buy” Rating from HSBC

HSBC restated their buy rating on shares of Ascential (LON:ASCL) in a report released on Monday morning, Digital Look reports. HSBC currently has a GBX 460 ($6.05) target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ASCL. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating on shares of Ascential in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Ascential from GBX 410 ($5.39) to GBX 365 ($4.80) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Ascential from GBX 510 ($6.71) to GBX 568 ($7.47) and gave the stock a conviction-buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Ascential in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Ascential in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 462.09 ($6.08).

Shares of LON:ASCL opened at GBX 412.48 ($5.43) on Monday. Ascential has a 52-week low of GBX 317.76 ($4.18) and a 52-week high of GBX 418 ($5.50). The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 366.04 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 365.83.

Ascential plc provides business-to-business information services for product design, marketing, sales, and built environment and policy in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers industry-specific business intelligence, insights, and forecasting through data and digital subscription tools. The company was formerly known as Trident Floatco PLC and changed its name to Ascential plc in January 2016.

