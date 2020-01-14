ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $121.21

ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $121.21 and last traded at $120.56, with a volume of 11770 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $119.91.

The stock has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $113.39 and a 200 day moving average of $94.05.

Get ASM International alerts:

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $301.49 million during the quarter. ASM International had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 23.54%.

ASM International NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of equipment and materials used to produce semiconductor devices. The company operates through two segments, Front-end and Back-end. The Front-end segment manufactures and sells equipment used in wafer processing, encompassing the fabrication steps in which silicon wafers are layered with semiconductor devices in Europe, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and Southeast Asia.

Read More: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for ASM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.