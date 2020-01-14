At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.33-0.36 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $385-393 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $388.48 million.At Home Group also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 0.53-0.56 EPS.

Shares of HOME opened at $5.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $325.66 million, a P/E ratio of 7.62, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.28. At Home Group has a twelve month low of $4.58 and a twelve month high of $25.00.

HOME has been the subject of several research reports. William Blair lowered shares of At Home Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of At Home Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a hold rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of At Home Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of At Home Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Buckingham Research reiterated an underperform rating and issued a $4.75 price target (down from $6.00) on shares of At Home Group in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.88.

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer approximately 50,000 items, such as accent furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs and wall arts, artificial flowers and trees, bedding and bath products, candles, garden and outdoor décors, holiday accessories, home organization products, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

