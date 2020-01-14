Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Cuts Position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp trimmed its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,976 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 462 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in 3M were worth $4,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of 3M by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 44,350 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,824,000 after acquiring an additional 13,300 shares during the last quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,168 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian raised its position in shares of 3M by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 40,795 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,197,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors raised its position in shares of 3M by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 7,442 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Surevest Inc. boosted its stake in 3M by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Surevest Inc. now owns 8,780 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Eric D. Hammes sold 1,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.25, for a total transaction of $233,669.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 1,634 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.72, for a total transaction of $278,956.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,216 shares of company stock worth $2,233,940. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on MMM. UBS Group downgraded shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of 3M from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of 3M from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $143.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of 3M from $162.00 to $158.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. 3M has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.08.

Shares of MMM stock traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $181.96. 1,177,609 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,408,162. 3M Co has a 52-week low of $150.58 and a 52-week high of $219.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $103.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $173.68 and a 200 day moving average of $168.39.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.09. 3M had a return on equity of 54.02% and a net margin of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.58 EPS. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that 3M Co will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

