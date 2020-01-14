Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Grows Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 20.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,994 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,683 shares during the quarter. Starbucks makes up 1.0% of Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $7,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,394,000. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.6% in the second quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 605,188 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $50,733,000 after purchasing an additional 3,697 shares in the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 7.9% in the second quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,409 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,387,000 after purchasing an additional 2,955 shares in the last quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.9% in the second quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 34,659 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,905,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 6.7% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,582,644 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $132,673,000 after purchasing an additional 99,929 shares during the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen set a $93.00 price objective on Starbucks and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Barclays raised Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Weeden reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,853,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,528,921. The firm has a market cap of $106.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.51. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $62.93 and a 1 year high of $99.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $87.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.99.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The coffee company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 75.45% and a net margin of 13.58%. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Starbucks news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total transaction of $374,686.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 9,973 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.79, for a total transaction of $845,610.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,408,629.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,207 shares of company stock valued at $3,072,954 in the last 90 days. 3.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.