Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Purchases 60 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,610 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $3,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its position in Teleflex by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the 4th quarter worth $874,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp bought a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 28,971 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $10,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pennsylvania Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 2,300 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 90.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TFX. Barclays set a $365.00 price target on shares of Teleflex and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC set a $403.00 price objective on shares of Teleflex and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Teleflex from $420.00 to $415.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Teleflex from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Teleflex from $392.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $390.60.

Shares of NYSE:TFX traded up $4.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $382.88. The company had a trading volume of 58,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,586. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $366.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $348.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $17.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.95. Teleflex Incorporated has a 52-week low of $246.52 and a 52-week high of $384.70.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $648.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.20 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.52 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated will post 11.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. Teleflex’s payout ratio is currently 13.74%.

In related news, Director Benson Smith sold 17,000 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.01, for a total value of $5,780,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 65,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,375,718.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $455,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,106 shares in the company, valued at $2,137,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,181 shares of company stock valued at $15,975,881. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Teleflex Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

