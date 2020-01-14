Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Sells 164 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lowered its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,573 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $5,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UNH. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1,354.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,540,562 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,083,983,000 after purchasing an additional 7,953,416 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,812,185 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,174,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,149 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 28,935.9% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,384,419 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $11,512,000 after purchasing an additional 3,372,763 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,356,394 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $729,412,000 after purchasing an additional 437,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 160.8% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,550,998 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $622,942,000 after buying an additional 1,572,711 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $286.58. 303,946 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,553,486. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $279.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $288.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $254.57. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 12 month low of $208.07 and a 12 month high of $300.00.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 25.30%. The firm had revenue of $60.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 14.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 6th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 33.54%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective (up previously from $270.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $312.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $335.00 target price (up from $318.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 price target (up from $294.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $305.45.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 1,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.04, for a total transaction of $300,182.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,687 shares in the company, valued at $5,531,052.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.56, for a total value of $5,914,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 163,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,637,581.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,577 shares of company stock worth $8,232,680. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

