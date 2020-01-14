Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Trims Stock Position in Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. (NYSE:APTS)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lowered its stake in Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. (NYSE:APTS) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp owned approximately 0.37% of Preferred Apartment Communities worth $2,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of APTS. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities during the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 440,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,587,000 after acquiring an additional 154,877 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 253,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,793,000 after acquiring an additional 14,569 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Preferred Apartment Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,491,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Preferred Apartment Communities during the second quarter valued at about $297,000. 59.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE APTS traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,122. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.35 and a 200 day moving average of $14.05. Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. has a one year low of $12.75 and a one year high of $17.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $595.10 million, a PE ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($1.06). Preferred Apartment Communities had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 1.19%. The company had revenue of $120.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.262 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.87%. Preferred Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is currently 74.47%.

In related news, CEO Daniel M. Dupree acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.61 per share, with a total value of $136,100.00. 1.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Compass Point cut shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, National Securities began coverage on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a research note on Monday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc is a Maryland corporation formed primarily to own and operate multifamily properties and, to a lesser extent, own and operate student housing properties, grocery-anchored shopping centers and strategically located, well leased class A office buildings, all in select targeted markets throughout the United States.

