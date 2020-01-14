Atlas Brown Inc. Buys 2,497 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Atlas Brown Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 28.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,351 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,497 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Family Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000.

Shares of VEU stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,054,637. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.13. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $47.02 and a 52 week high of $54.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.5814 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

