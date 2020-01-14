Atlas Brown Inc. Decreases Holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Atlas Brown Inc. decreased its holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,690 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 62 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $1,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 535 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Mcdonald’s by 0.8% during the third quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 6,698 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Mcdonald’s by 5.2% during the third quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,019 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodstock Corp boosted its position in Mcdonald’s by 0.3% during the third quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 19,866 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,265,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski bought 2,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $193.81 per share, for a total transaction of $500,029.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,580 shares in the company, valued at $500,029.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $194.12 per share, for a total transaction of $194,120.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 88,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,179,620. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 7,380 shares of company stock worth $1,430,223. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mcdonald’s stock traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $207.27. 128,043 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,090,839. Mcdonald’s Corp has a fifty-two week low of $173.41 and a fifty-two week high of $221.93. The company has a market capitalization of $156.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $197.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.32.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The fast-food giant reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.47 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 85.71% and a net margin of 28.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

MCD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Mcdonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Friday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.54.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

