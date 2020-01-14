Atlas Brown Inc. Has $590,000 Stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Atlas Brown Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) by 39.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,146 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,303 shares during the quarter. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FTEC. Q3 Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $152,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,216,000. Lynch & Associates IN increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 20,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 52.5% in the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 8,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 18.6% during the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 5,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period.

Shares of FTEC stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $75.69. 9,523 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 514,588. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.51 and a 200-day moving average of $66.20. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a one year low of $50.13 and a one year high of $75.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $0.191 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. This is a positive change from Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th.

