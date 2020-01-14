Atlas Brown Inc. Has $707,000 Stock Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Atlas Brown Inc. trimmed its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the quarter. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 88,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,353,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 13,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,067,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 133,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,720,000 after buying an additional 44,879 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

In other news, EVP Michael R. Zimmerman sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.43, for a total value of $1,138,038.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,343,323.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 11,977 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.63, for a total transaction of $2,055,612.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,200,727.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 245,669 shares of company stock valued at $41,624,681. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $143.00 price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.64.

NYSE:ITW traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $179.40. 16,228 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 987,494. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.21. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.71 and a twelve month high of $182.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $177.58 and a 200 day moving average of $161.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 80.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is 56.32%.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Further Reading: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.