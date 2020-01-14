Atlas Brown Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,947 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,699 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $1,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FHLC. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the second quarter worth about $108,000. grace capital acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the second quarter worth about $162,000. Sequoia Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the third quarter worth about $204,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 7.8% during the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the third quarter worth about $254,000.

NYSEARCA:FHLC traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.30. The stock had a trading volume of 2,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,750. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.70. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a twelve month low of $41.01 and a twelve month high of $50.47.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.093 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%.

