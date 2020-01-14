Atlas Brown Inc. Lowers Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Atlas Brown Inc. trimmed its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Caterpillar by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,200,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,841,880,000 after buying an additional 411,655 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in Caterpillar by 0.5% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,398,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,280,898,000 after buying an additional 46,928 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 8,442.2% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,376,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $679,143,000 after buying an additional 5,313,853 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 1,092.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,518,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $615,789,000 after buying an additional 4,139,332 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 4.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,367,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $595,189,000 after purchasing an additional 174,165 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CAT. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $130.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Cleveland Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.44.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 14,777 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $2,068,780.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,704,960. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 2,180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.38, for a total transaction of $303,848.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,180 shares in the company, valued at $303,848.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 90,122 shares of company stock worth $13,083,041 over the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CAT traded up $0.97 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $147.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,131,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,354,740. The company has a market cap of $80.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $145.98 and a 200-day moving average of $134.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $111.75 and a 1-year high of $150.55.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.82 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $12.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.49 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 42.51%. The company’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.86 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.72%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

