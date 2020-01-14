Atlas Brown Inc. Purchases 651 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Atlas Brown Inc. raised its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,870 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up 1.8% of Atlas Brown Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Chevron during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new position in Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 54.6% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 433 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network grew its holdings in Chevron by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 525 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 65.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CVX traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $116.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,788,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,640,137. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $110.17 and a 1-year high of $127.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $220.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.63.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.11). Chevron had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The business had revenue of $36.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total transaction of $8,172,225.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,750 shares in the company, valued at $4,086,112.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 7,800 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.68, for a total value of $933,504.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,300 shares of company stock worth $10,904,079 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CVX. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Chevron in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Chevron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Cowen dropped their target price on Chevron from $140.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America cut Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.31.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

