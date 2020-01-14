Atlas Brown Inc. Sells 310 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Atlas Brown Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $2,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 74.3% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 515.4% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD traded up $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $137.18. 462,164 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,125,702. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $114.04 and a fifty-two week high of $137.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $135.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $1.1535 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $4.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. This is a boost from iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

