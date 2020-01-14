ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $63.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 12.56% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “ATN International, Inc. invests, own and operate communications companies and renewable energy assets. The company through its operating subsidiaries provide wireless and wireline connectivity to residential and business customers including mobile wireless solutions, local exchange services and broadband internet services; distributed solar electric power to corporate, utility and municipal customers and owner and operator of terrestrial and submarine fiber optic transport systems primarily in the United States and the Caribbean. ATN International Inc., formerly known as Atlantic Tele-Network, Inc., is based in Beverly, United States. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of ATN International in a research note on Friday, October 25th. BWS Financial boosted their price target on shares of ATN International from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ATN International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of ATN International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, National Securities started coverage on shares of ATN International in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATNI traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.97. The company had a trading volume of 98,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,669. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.46 and its 200 day moving average is $57.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $890.94 million, a PE ratio of 43.39 and a beta of 0.29. ATN International has a twelve month low of $50.48 and a twelve month high of $79.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.83.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. ATN International had a net margin of 0.02% and a return on equity of 0.02%. The business had revenue of $115.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.49 million. Equities analysts predict that ATN International will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ATN International news, VP William F. Kreisher sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.18, for a total value of $122,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 54,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,330,761.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael T. Prior sold 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total transaction of $195,913.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,359,514.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,333 shares of company stock worth $440,274. Company insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATNI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ATN International during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of ATN International by 92.2% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 6,225 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of ATN International by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of ATN International by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.67% of the company’s stock.

ATN International Company Profile

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless and wireline telecommunications services in North America, India, Bermuda, and the Caribbean. It operates through three segments: U.S. Telecom, International Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The U.S. Telecom segment offers wireless and wireline services; wholesale wireless voice and data roaming services to wireless carriers principally in the Southwest and Midwest the United States; and retail wireless, wireline, and wholesale long-distance voice services to telecommunications carriers.

