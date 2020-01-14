AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Horrell Capital Management Inc.

Horrell Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 36.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,265 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17,886 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in AT&T during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.05. 13,379,001 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,390,604. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.71. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.92 and a 12-month high of $39.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $277.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.62.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $44.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.45 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.47%. This is a positive change from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 59.09%.

Several research analysts recently commented on T shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (up previously from $40.00) on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of AT&T from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.22.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

